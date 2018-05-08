The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a rural home west of Cotati after discovering their bodies Monday afternoon while conducting a welfare check at the request of a family member.

Detectives went to the home in the 4700 block of Roblar Road shortly after the 2:30 p.m. call of a woman who said she had not heard from her sister or her sister’s husband in about a month, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The grass at the home’s exterior was described as excessively tall and mail was piling up in the mailbox.

Detectives from the sheriff’s violent crimes unit and the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined the deaths to be “suspicious in nature.” Evidence is being collected at the home, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.

