(1 of ) Interested in historic architecture? Petaluma's D street neighborhood is brimming with perfectly preserved examples of vintage abodes like these three charming 1920s cottages, still standing today. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) 628 D St. was the home of F.A. Wickersham, the president of Wickersham Banking Co., in Petaluma. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Aubrey Sanderson stands in front of his D Street home in the 1950s. He and his wife Doris bought the Mediterranean villa in 1945. The Spanish-influenced estate was designed by Albert Farr and constructed by Vogensen Construction in 1923. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) John and Catherine Camm’s residence at 700 D St. was designed by famed Petaluma architect Brainerd Jones in 1906. (Photo courtesy of the Petaluma Museum)
(5 of ) The home at 707 D St. in Petaluma was designed by Julia Morgan in 1911. Morgan designed more than 700 buildings in California during a long and prolific career. She is best known for her work on Hearst Castle in San Simeon. (Courtesy of Katherine J. Rinehart)
(6 of ) Hiram and Lucinda Fairbanks’ Victorian mansion at 758 D St. was designed by William Curlett and Walter J. Cuthbertson in 1890. (Courtesy of Suzi Miller)
(7 of ) The Grover and Mercy Stone Home at 830 D St. in Petaluma. The property was designed by Brainerd Jones in 1927 and constructed by Petaluma-based Vogensen Construction. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) The Mose Goldman house at 831 D St. was designed by San Francisco architect Sylvain Schnaittacher in 1924. According to a Petaluma Daily Courier article, Goldman was a local department store owner. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) 900 D St. is a 1930 Spanish Colonial Revival home designed by Don Uhl. The Heritage Home was recently on the market and sold for $2.095 million May 1. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Brainerd Jones’ early 1900s architectural plan for Mrs. Harriet Brown’s Victorian Mansion at 901 D St. in Petauma. (Courtesy of Samuel Brown)
(11 of ) The estate a 909 D St. was constructed in 1941. (Courtesy of Katherine J. Rinehart)
(12 of ) The stately Victorian at 920 D St. was designed for Catherine Farley Brown in 1893 and later occupied by the Gossage and Bihn families. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) 1000 D St. was designed for Rinaldo and Tressa Righetti in 1928 by Warren Charles Perry, dean of the College of Architecture at UC Berkeley. The Georgian-style Colonial featured plantation shutters, columns and cedar shake shingles. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) The Spanish Revival bungalow at 1010 D St. was built in 1925 for Richard F. and Emma Weber. (Courtesy of Katherine J. Rinehart)
(15 of ) When local department store owner Mose Goldman and his wife Lena decided to downsize, they had Walter Singleton build them this Spanish Revival bungalow in 1927. (Courtesy of Katherine J. Rinehart)
(16 of ) 1040 D St. was built by Brainerd Jones for William Thomas in 1925. (Courtesy of Katherine J. Rinehart)