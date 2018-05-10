Few places in Sonoma County contain so many examples of perfectly preserved homes as Petaluma’s D Street neighborhood.

From two-bedroom Spanish Revival bungalows to eight-bedroom Victorian mansions, D Street is the place to be if you want to take a stroll through Petaluma’s past.

On Wednesday, May 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a lecture by architectural historian Katherine Rinehart. In conjunction with National Preservation Month, Rinehart will take us on a tour of the famous Petaluma D Street neighborhood, providing insights into the homes, history and architecture of its many historic structures.

Curious about local architectural styles and have trouble sorting them all out? This is the lecture to attend before you begin your D Street walking tour.

The event — $5 donations suggested — will be held at the Petaluma Historical Library and Musuem, 20 Fourth St., in Petaluma.

