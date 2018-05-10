A female passenger died Thursday morning in a single-car crash on state Highway 29 north of Bottle Rock Road near Kelseyville.

The car’s driver received major injuries and was taken by helicopter to an unknown hospital outside Lake County, according to a collision report from the California Highway Patrol.

The passenger died at the crash scene.

The collision occurred about 5:25 a.m. The driver and passenger were traveling north on the highway in a 2010 Honda Civic when the car drifted into the southbound lane. The driver turned the Honda back to the right, causing the car to go off the road, roll over and crash down an embankment. The Honda came to rest on its wheels in a drainage gully.

“DUI is not suspected to have contributed to the collision,” according to the report.

No further details on the crash or the people involved were immediately available.