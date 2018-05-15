Sutter Health is experiencing a systemwide problem with its electronic communications systems, including its internal website, communications systems and electronic health records, according to a Sutter Health spokesman.

The cause of the failure, which began around 10:30 p.m. Monday, is unknown, said Dean Fryer, a Sutter Health spokesman based in San Francisco. Fryer said multiple Sutter Health facilities and affiliates across its region have been affected, though some systems are coming back online.

Patient information at some facilities is being recorded using paper records, to be entered into the health care giant’s computer systems once the problems are resolved, said Fryer. There are 24 hospitals in the Sutter system.

“Everything that would be put into a computer is being put on paper and will be entered into computers later,” Fryer said. “We have procedures in place… It’s all about patient safety.”

Fryer said no surgeries at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital have been canceled or delayed and patients are being seen. But some of Sutter's facilities in other regions are canceling some surgeries and rescheduling.

At the local hospital, a security guard told patient visitors that staff were unable look up patient information. Only visitors who knew where they were going were being allowed to enter, the security guard said.

Fryer said there is no estimate on when Sutter’s electronic patient care and communications system will be fully back online. He said some electronic health records were operating late Tuesday morning as “read-only.”

No other information was available Tuesday morning. Check back later for more details.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @renofish.