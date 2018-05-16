Chronology of 2004 Jenner killings

June 10, 2004: Package bomb left on top of a Honda Accord parked outside a Heller Street house in Monte Rio shared by a couple, John Robles and Parvoneh Leval. The bomb exploded when Leval touched it, injuring her arm and hand. No arrests.

Aug. 18, 2004: Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and her fiance, Jason Allen, 26, were found slain in separate sleeping bags in the sand at Fish Head Beach near Jenner on the Sonoma Coast.

Jan. 27, 2009: Shaun Michael Gallon fires an arrow into a vehicle outside his apartment in Guerneville, injuring one of the men inside. Authorities surround the apartment for 30 hours, but Gallon had slipped away and eluded arrest. He turned himself in March 5, 2009.

June 22, 2009: Gallon convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and given a three-year prison term. The felony conviction prohibits Gallon from having firearms or ammunition.

March 24, 2017: Gallon allegedly shoots and kills his younger brother, Shamus Gallon, at the family home on River Road in Forestville with an AR-15 style assault rifle.

March 25, 2017: Gallon booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of killing his brother. Detectives tell Gallon they want to talk with him about the killings of Cutshall and Allen.

April 2017: Gallon sends a note to sheriff’s detectives indicating he will discuss the Jenner case.

May 1, 2017: Working on a tip from Gallon, search and rescue volunteers find evidence in a dense thicket off a west Sonoma County road linking Gallon to the killings, and eventually find evidence linked to the killings.

May 5, 2017: Then-Sheriff Steve Freitas names Gallon as the lone suspect in the 2004 killings of Cutshall and Allen.

May 1, 2018: Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office gives prosecutors the primary investigative reports detailing 13 years of investigative work into the Jenner homicides of Cutshall and Allen.

May 14, 2018: Gallon arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court on two counts of murder for the killings of Cutshall and Allen, as well as one count of attempted murder for another 2004 incident involving a package bomb.

Julie Johnson