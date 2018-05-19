Poll shows tight race ahead for Sonoma County housing bond

Would you support or oppose a proposed $300 million housing bond to help subsidize the construction of tens of thousands of new homes in the region, including many affordable units?

A majority of Sonoma County voters support the $300 million housing bond that county supervisors plan to place on the ballot this fall, but that support will need to grow between now and November for the proposal to pass, according to The Press Democrat Poll.

A bond measure to boost production of affordable housing in the county was supported by 62 percent of respondents in the poll. The figure is 4 points short of the 66.6 percent required for approval in November, a gap almost equal to the poll’s 4.4 percent margin of error.

The results are a sign that supporters have work to do if they hope to succeed, said David Binder, whose San Francisco firm conducted the poll for The Press Democrat.

“I would be concerned more than encouraged if I was someone trying to pass this,” said Binder. “It’s tight.”

Advocates say their polling shows stronger public support for the measure, which they contend is the fastest, most effective way to help resolve a housing crisis that only deepened after the October wildfires destroyed 5,283 homes in Sonoma County.

Sonoma County supervisors, who have called for the construction of 30,000 units over the next five years, have supported putting what is being called a “Housing Recovery Bond” on the November ballot. A formal vote is expected this summer.

The Press Democrat Poll found 37 percent of voters strongly support the idea and 25 percent somewhat support it. When combined, the results indicate 62 percent of voters favor the housing bond.

Conducted May 2 to May 7, the poll connected with 500 Sonoma County voters by landline and cellphone.

It targeted voters who had cast ballots in the November 2016 election and at least one other election since November 2012.

The 4 percent gap may seem easy to overcome, especially with so much time before the election, Binder said. But the level of opposition should concern advocates, he said.

The poll found 31 percent of voters were against the measure. It includes 23 percent who strongly opposed it and 8 percent who said they somewhat opposed it. Such high opposition is “dicey,” Binder said.

“You only need one third to kill it,” he said.

Only 7 percent of the respondents said they didn’t know how they felt about it, which is pretty low, he said.

“There is not a lot of swing (voters) to go after if you’re trying to pass this,” Binder said. “It’s certainly winnable, but there is not a lot of room for error.”

Supporters of the measure have taken two polls, one last year and one earlier this year, the latest one showing significantly stronger support than indicated in The Press Democrat Poll.

A poll of 1,200 people conducted in January by EMC Research showed 66 percent of people would vote yes on such a measure and 5 percent were leaning toward voting yes, for total support of 71 percent.

‘Incredibly misleading’

Santa Rosa City Councilman Jack Tibbetts, an advocate for the housing bond, said the description of the housing bond in The Press Democrat Poll was “incredibly misleading” and resulted in higher levels of opposition.