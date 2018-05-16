A CHP helicopter crew on Tuesday afternoon rescued a man who injured his leg while hiking on a steep trail in Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

Local emergency crews were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. to rescue an elderly man who was hiking with his wife on the North Burma Trail, said CHP flight officer Shaun Bouyea. “It’s a steep, unstable trail and it was wet,” Bouyea said. “It made it difficult for ground resources to get him out.”

The helicopter left its base at Napa County Airport and lowered a flight officer down to the ground, he said. The flight officer placed the hiker, whose name was not released, into a flight harness and the man was hoisted 75 feet up to the helicopter.

The helicopter then flew to a clearing in the park where an ambulance was waiting. The hiker was lowered down to the ground and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Bouyea said.