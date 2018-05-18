A bicycle commuter riding Tuesday along the Joe Rodota Trail was assaulted as he passed through a homeless camp on the popular bike and pedestrian path connecting Santa Rosa to Sebastopol.

Bill Petty, 42, was pedaling home when he said a group of eight to 10 people blocked his path. As he tried to walk his bike through the crowd, he said someone pulled on his shirt, an argument broke out and then a man punched him.

Petty said he suffered fractures just above his left eye and on his nose, which he had treated at the hospital.

“I didn’t even see the punch coming,” said Petty, a Roseland resident who for more than a year had been riding his bike every day to and from work on Auto Row on Corby Avenue.

He said he called out to the group as he approached on his bike but no one moved.

“They’re telling me that I should go around, I said, ‘I can’t go around because there’s tents on both sides of the trail,’” Petty said.

The incident highlights growing conflict and unrest between those who use the trail and the homeless people camping on both sides of the path just west of Dutton Avenue. Homeless advocates say it also points to the larger problem of inadequate permanent housing for the homeless.

Last month, a homeless man on the trail was stabbed in the back. And a Santa Rosa police officer patrolling the trail earlier this month accidentally lost control of his electric dirt bike and careened into a tent, injuring a homeless woman inside.

“It’s not an acceptable situation out there,” Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey said. “As far as bicycle safety, it’s not a good situation. And as far as the people living there, it’s not a good situation — it’s not good for anyone.”

Coursey said the encampment along the trail must be removed.

But homeless advocates say those people don’t have anywhere to go. They say there isn’t adequate stock of housing available for the homeless, and that those efforts to get campers off the trail and connected to shelters and supportive services are more like a revolving door that ultimately puts people back out on the street.

“People have no place to go,” said Kathleen Finigan, a member of the activist group Homeless Action.

Finigan acknowledged things are coming to a head at the Joe Rodota encampment, which grew out of the eviction of the Roseland Village homeless camp behind the Dollar Tree in late April. But she blasted county officials for failing to make good on their promise to establish a safe camping space for those homeless people who for various reasons are unable to stay in shelters.

“They’re blaming the victim instead of taking responsibility for fulfilling their promise,” she said.

The suspect in Tuesday’s assault eventually was arrested, and now faces felony battery charges because of the extent of Petty’s injuries, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Jonathan Wolf said.

Wolf, who heads the downtown enforcement unit, said it’s unclear if the suspect lived in the encampment or was visiting friends there.

He said officers made between 15 and 20 arrests near the encampment in the past 1½ weeks. Most were for outstanding warrants and probation violations, he said.