(1 of ) In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)
(2 of ) In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)
(3 of ) This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)
(4 of ) Pageboys hold the train of the dress of Meghan Markle as she arrives at the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)
(5 of ) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Danny Lawson/pool photo via AP)
(6 of ) Meghan Markle reaches the altar during her wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP)
(7 of ) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP)
(8 of ) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP)
(9 of ) Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry walk down the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, following their wedding Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP)
(10 of ) Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle kiss after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Ben Stansall/pool photo via AP)
(11 of ) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Danny Lawson/pool photo via AP)
(12 of ) Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry walk down the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, following their wedding Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP)
(13 of ) Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry walk down the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, following their wedding Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP)
(14 of ) Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)
(15 of ) Meghan Markle leaves with Prince Harry after their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)
(16 of ) The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)
(17 of ) The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)
(18 of ) The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, prepare to leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)
(19 of ) The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. The bride wore a ring which belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
(20 of ) The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)
(21 of ) This May 19, 2018 photo shows a close up of the ring worn by the newly married Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle leaving Windsor Castle with Prince Harry after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. The bride wore a ring which belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
(22 of ) This Saturday, May 19, 2018 satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the royal wedding route close to Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, during the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The son of British royalty and the daughter of middle-class Americans wed Saturday in a service that reflected Prince Harry's royal heritage, Meghan Markle's biracial roots and the pair's shared commitment to putting a more diverse, modern face on the monarchy. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)