(1 of ) Lamont Patton, second from right, from Everett & Jones Barbeque cooks up a free feast at the "BBQ-ing while Black" event at Lake Merritt off Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Hundreds in the African American community came out to Lake Merritt in response to a confrontation caught on video there a few weeks ago when someone complained to police about a group of black people barbecuing. (Laura A. Oda /East Bay Times via AP)
(2 of ) Hundreds attend the "BBQ-ing while Black" event at Lake Merritt off Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Hundreds in the African American community came out to Lake Merritt in response to a confrontation caught on video there a few weeks ago when someone complained to police about a group of black people barbecuing. (Laura A. Oda /East Bay Times via AP)
(3 of ) Evander Woods, center, plays with his nephew Julian Cruc, 11, as chef Michael Woods, right, dances and barbecues at the same time at the "BBQ-ing while Black" event at Lake Merritt off Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Hundreds in the African American community came out to Lake Merritt in response to a confrontation caught on video there a few weeks ago when someone complained to police about a group of black people barbecuing. (Laura A. Oda /East Bay Times via AP)
(4 of ) Hundreds attend the "BBQ-ing while Black" event at Lake Merritt off Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Hundreds in the African American community came out to Lake Merritt in response to a confrontation caught on video there a few weeks ago when someone complained to police about a group of black people barbecuing. (Laura A. Oda /East Bay Times via AP)