A suspicious car parked at a Sonoma rental company early Tuesday brought multiple deputies to the Eighth Street East property where they found a man stealing a $600 power washer, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Nissan Altima was parked in the Rental Place driveway about 2 a.m. The sun shade in the front windshield of the oddly parked car caught the attention of a patrolling deputy who called for others to help check the property.

Deputies found a man dragging a piece of equipment through a fence opening. He pulled the item to the car and deputies arrested him. As well as the power washer, he had tools used to pry an opening in the chainlink fence and break into a shed, officials said.

Deputies arrested Vincente Valencia, 30 and Michelle Castorena, 31, who was sitting in the car. The Sonoma Valley couple was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, suspected of burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy, officials said. Castorena also was held for violating her probation.

Bail for both was set at $20,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.