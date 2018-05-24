Sonoma County loves cycling!

From the late 1800s till today residents have enjoyed the thrill of two wheels for recreation, transportation and sport.

Heading into summer, cycling season kicks into full gear with a number of events for the serious and recreational cyclist.

On June 23 the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa’s Giro Bello offers century, metric century and fun routes through the vineyards of Sonoma County for the benefit of local youth charities and fire victims.

Then comes the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center’s Tour D’Organics Aug. 11, the Law Enforcement Chaplaincies’ sold-out Tour De Fuzz on Sept. 8 and Levi’s GranFondo Oct. 5-7.

The Bike Monkey also offers up a number of challenging cycling events from April to September including Tuesday night criterium races at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Wednesday night “Dirt Crit” mountain bike races at Howarth Park.