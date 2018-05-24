The life of acclaimed journalist Frank McCulloch will be celebrated at a public memorial service June 9 in Santa Rosa.

It will start at 2 p.m. at Spring Lake Village, the retirement community on Montgomery Drive near Spring Lake Regional Park. McCulloch lived there the past 18 years and died May 14 at the age of 98.

One of his two daughters, Dee Dee Parman of Santa Rosa, said parking will be limited and advised carpooling or using a rideshare service.

Following the celebration in the Spring Lake Village chapel a reception will be held in the adjacent auditorium.

McCulloch, widely praised as one of the country’s leading newspaper and magazine reporters and editors, covered the Vietnam War for the Time/Life News Service. He worked also for the Los Angeles Times and the Sacramento Bee, and retired to Santa Rosa following a career-concluding run as managing editor of the San Francisco Examiner.

Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism presented McCulloch its highest award in 1984 “for singular journalistic performance in the public interest” and “overarching accomplishment and distinguished service to journalism.”