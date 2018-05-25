s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Lawyers argue over premeditation in Boyes Hot Springs strangulation case

JULIE JOHNSON

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 24, 2018, 6:03PM

| Updated 30 minutes ago.

A Boyes Hot Springs man called 911 and told a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy his wife may be dead inside their home, saying “I got angry. I think I killed her,” the deputy testified Thursday.

But lawyers argued in a preliminary hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court whether there was enough evidence to show Steven Rothschild, 73, had planned to kill Juanita Rothschild, or whether he strangled his wife of 36 years in the heat of the moment — a distinction that brings different punishments.

Prosecutors did not present a suspected motive in the Aug. 4 killing to Judge Dana Simonds during Thursday’s preliminary hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court, a proceeding for the judge to hear evidence and decide if there was enough for a first-degree murder trial.

Steven Rothschild’s attorney Stephen Gallenson argued there was no evidence supporting a first-degree murder charge, which would mean the killing was premeditated and planned, a crime that can bring 25 years to life in prison. He said the case could involve a lesser charge of second-degree murder, a crime involving malice but no premeditation.

Simonds agreed it wasn’t clear and ordered the lawyers to return to court June 5 and make arguments on the matter.

“We don’t know the motive. We don’t know if it was planned,” Simonds said. “We do know the method.”

Sheriff’s deputies responding to the late night Aug. 4 emergency call to the couple’s Amherst Circle home found Juanita Rothschild, 67, slumped and bloodied on a couch in the couple’s living room, according to the testimony.

She had been strangled to death.

Steven Rothschild, who had bruised hands and knuckles, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both retired from tech careers, Steven and Juanita Rothschild had been living on Amherst Circle since April 2014, and they previously lived in Truckee, Reno, Washington State and San Francisco, according to Gallenson.

An obituary for Juanita Rothschild said she worked most of her career for the American Automobile Association in San Francisco and retired as the only woman on the company’s IT executive team.

Several of the couple’s friends sat through Thursday’s proceeding, including three women wearing necklaces with her photo to honor their friend.

Judy Bayless of Sonoma Valley said the killing was “a total shock for everybody.”

Bayless said they met through volunteer work for animal rescues.

“We thought they were a happy couple,” Bayless said.

Friends who knew the Rothschilds from their time living in Truckee said Juanita Rothschild brought animals to hospitals to offer therapeutic comfort to patients.

“Nobody knew too much about them on a personal level,” said Carol McNamara, a retired nurse from Truckee.

Deputy District Attorney Javier Vaca introduced no information during Thursday’s court hearing about what might have occurred that night between the married couple. Instead, he focused on the physical evidence on Juanita Rothschild’s body.

Juanita Rothschild had significant bruises on her neck and head as well as broken bones in her neck and nose, injuries that are consistent with having been beaten and strangled with hands, said forensic pathologist Kimi Verilhac, who testified from the stand.

Most Popular Stories
Mystery Tubbs fire good Samaritan found after months-long search
'I lost the most precious thing in my life': Wife recalls husband killed in Napa Valley crash
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
2 arrested in Santa Rosa drug bust
SRJC student asks: Should Luther Burbank's dark past lead to a name change of the campus auditorium?

Vaca argued there was “ample time for the defendant to consider his actions” while strangling his wife.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com.

Most Popular Stories
Mystery Tubbs fire good Samaritan found after months-long search
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
Two homeless men arrested in separate stabbings on Santa Rosa trail
'I lost the most precious thing in my life': Wife recalls husband killed in Napa Valley crash
Divers plan huge purple urchin harvest in bid to save kelp forest, abalone
Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to police
2 arrested in Santa Rosa drug bust
Motorists beware: Bears roam the region, searching for food after hibernation
Show Comment