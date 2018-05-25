The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry 1 rescued a man Wednesday evening from a roof in Graton evening after he climbed onto it and threatened to jump off, the Sheriff Office reported.

The 20-year-old man’s mother called 911 around 4:30 p.m. to report her son was having mental health issues and was suicidal, Sgt. Spencer Crum said in a statement.

He had taken muscle relaxers and anti-seizure medication and had been drinking alcohol before climbing onto the peak of the three-story home in the 8600 block of Quail Haven Lane, Crum said.

Deputies and firefighters responded. The Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team went to the scene to try to talk the man off the roof, he said.

A doctor assigned to the team told deputies the mixture of prescription drugs and alcohol he consumed could be fatal, Crum said. So was the possibility of him falling from the rooftop.

About three hours into negotiations with the man, he partially lost consciousness, Crum said. The Sheriff’s Office helicopter lifted him off the roof with a 100-foot long-line at about 7:45 p.m.

He was brought to the hospital and placed on a 72 hour mental-health hold, Crum said.

