A Santa Rosa man pleaded guilty to tax fraud in federal court Friday for underreporting $1.1 million in earnings from his marijuana distribution business.

Charles T. Woods, 44, admitted to concealing funds generated from his marijuana business in numerous bank accounts in amounts less than $10,000, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Woods reported to have earned under $85,000 per year in his tax filing with the Internal Revenue Service from 2012 to 2015, the DOJ said. The fraud resulted in $466,707 in tax losses to the U.S. Government.

He is due back in U.S. District Court in San Francisco for sentencing Sept. 14, when he faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the DOJ said.

