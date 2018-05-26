A residential garage in Roseland was damaged Friday afternoon as a result of an electrical fire, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call at the 2700 block of Victoria Drive at 4:01 p.m. and saw smoke coming from a detached garage, according to Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Mark Basque.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes with structure damage limited to about a third of the garage, though the contents inside suffered major smoke damage, Basque said. Damage was estimated to cost $25,000. No one was injured.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a malfunction in an electrical cord from a refrigerator, he added.

