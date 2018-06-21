(1 of ) Donald Sillaci and an unidentified girl with a Guernsey calf at the 1964 Sonoma-Marin Fair. The Sillaci family donated a Guernsey calf to the fair every year. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) A group of 4-H Club trophy winners pose for a portrait with their prizes in 1955. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Sonoma-Marin County Fair Queen Lorie Edmundson Melling takes a promotional fair photo on the lawn of the fairgrounds in 1957. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) Looking over the site and plans for the new Horticulture Building at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in 1958. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Sonoma-Marin Fair exhibitors hold a Polled Hereford cow in 1959. From left to right: Alan Wade, Allan Johnson, unidentified and Bill Harris. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) 4-H exhibitors feed a Holstein cow at the Sonoma-Marin Fair circa 1965. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) The entrance to Petaluma’s Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in 1978. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Showing horses at the 1978 Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Julie Davis pulls (with a rope) a seven month old angus calf as she tries to get the bull to the barn, during the opening day of the Sonoma Marin Fair. in the background is her daughter Sarah Davis, 12. They are of Kenwood. Sarah will be showing the calf at the fair. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat, 1997)
(10 of ) (l to r) Melissa Conner, 15, Melissa Arntz, 14, and Kristine Clark, 14 , have a hair-raising time at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 1999. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(11 of ) Mabel Inglin, 81,won awards every year for her baking at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, and this year she shows off her Best Of Show Santa Claus cookies. (PD FILE, 1999)
(12 of ) Jimmy Burggraf, 9 months, screams with glee as a goat tries to take a bite out of his stroller during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 1999. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(13 of ) Fair goers cheer on their favorites during pig races at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2000. (PD FILE)
(14 of ) Nana won the Worlds Ugliest Dog contest four years running in 2000. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(15 of ) Amaziah Stevens hands his father, Charles Stevens, makes preparations for the Photo Fun Center vendor featured at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2001. (PD FILE)
(16 of ) Petaluma's Trevor Kalfos, 11, swan dives while springing from his first bungee jump at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2001. (PD FILE)
(17 of ) PC: Bubbles mugs for the crowd, while being held by his owner Nancy Smith of Potter Valley, moments after being crowned the winner of this years Ugly Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2001. (PD FILE)
(18 of ) Sam and Tater Tot [l-r] express their best for the photo.
(19 of ) Floyd Windle catches a stuffed gorilla that is tossed to him as he sets up the balloon water race game at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, in Petaluma, on Tuesday, June 22, 2010. The fair runs from June 23-27.