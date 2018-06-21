Since 1939, the Sonoma-Marin Fair has entertained residents from far and wide with a plucky lineup of events from the typical to the bizarre.

Centered in Petaluma, a town known for its love of the strange and unusual, the fair put itself on the map with its World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

For over 30 years, the internationally acclaimed anti-beauty pageant has paraded a selection of unsightly pooches from around the globe. Snaggletoothed mutts, hunchbacked hounds and one-eyed Chinese Crested breeds compete for a chance at $1,500 and a trip to New York City for a round of media appearances.

The fair, which runs through Sunday, also features farm animal exhibits, demonstrations, wine tastings, fair food, live music, carnival rides and more.

