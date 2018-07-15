Firefighters have fully contained the County fire, which burned more than 140 square miles in Yolo and Napa counties over the past two weeks, Cal Fire reported Saturday.
Fire crews reached 100 percent containment and continue to monitor the fire perimeter, Cal Fire said in its final update on the wildland blaze at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The fire began June 30 along Highway 16 near the rural community of Guinda. It burned 90,288 acres, destroyed 20 structures and damaged three others.
On Wednesday, the state fire agency reported that investigators had determined that an improperly installed electric livestock fence sparked the wildfire.
The blaze, the state’s largest wildland fire this year, at one point forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.
