Petaluma police arrested a suspected drug dealer early Tuesday after finding him parked in a commercial lot with an undisclosed amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax, police said.
David Haylett, 25, of Petaluma, was parked in a Baywood Drive lot about 3:50 a.m. when officers encountered him, police said.
Officers determined Haylett was on probation, so they initiated a search that turned up an amount of cocaine and meth “beyond that for personal use,” according to a Petaluma Police Department news release.
Officers also found Haylett had Xanax without a prescription and upon further investigation turned up additional evidence suggesting he had the substances to sell them illegally, police said.
Haylett was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing controlled substances for sale, among other counts.