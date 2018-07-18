The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left an 18-year-old man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.
No suspects have been identified, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday.
Deputies found the wounded man, who wasn’t identified, at the 3000 block of Sol Lane, north of Ukiah, about 11:15 p.m. He was taken to an out-of-county hospital, but his condition was unknown Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.
“It was basically a quiet night in the neighborhood and the (victim) was outside when the shots rang out,” Lt. Shannon Barney, the sheriff’s investigations commander. “At this point, we don’t know if there was any interaction other than the shooting.”
A person was seen fleeing the area on foot, but deputies don’t know the person’s identity or whether the individual was connected to the shooting, Barney said.
Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area before or after the shooting should call the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4083 or its tip line at 707-234-2100.
You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.