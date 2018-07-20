s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Iowa tornadoes hit unexpectedly, causing damage and injuries

DAVID PITT
ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 20, 2018, 9:11AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Thousands of people were without power Friday after a flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people and flattening buildings in three cities.

The storms even surprised weather forecasters when they hit the region Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage to a manufacturing plant and prompting the evacuation of a hospital.

The National Weather Service said Friday that at least five tornadoes and likely more struck. Meteorologist Jeff Johnson said it will take days to determine their strength and total number.

The most extensive damage was in Marshalltown, a city of 27,000 people where 10 people were injured, brick walls collapsed into the streets, roofs were blown off buildings and the cupola of the historic courthouse tumbled to the ground.

Heavy equipment crews worked around the courthouse lawn Friday to remove entire trees blown over or shredded by the storm. The loud beep of backing trucks and grinding chain saws echoed several blocks away. Businesses and homes had gaping holes, some with roofs torn off or collapsed inward.

Terri Shetler, owner of an embroidery shop, was digging out her 2017 Toyota Sienna. The vehicle's windows were blown out and it was filled with mud, shingles and wood slivers. A front quarter panel was missing. She'd parked the car across the street from her shop, where she took shelter in the basement during the storm.

"I'm pretty shaken. I came out and saw the courthouse and all this," she said. "But it can be replaced."

With tears running down her face, Crystal Jensen explained how the storm blew away photos and a bracelet from her father who died two months ago. She ran to the basement when she saw debris coming toward the house. The storm blew over in just three minutes, she said.

"I just lost my dad two months ago and this happened," she said through the tears. "I'm kind of at a loss."

Alliant Energy spokesman Justin Foss said 500 utility poles needed to be replaced and 10 to 12 truckloads of poles were on their way. He said 200 crews have been called in to make repairs and restore power to 6,600 customers still without power. Natural gas service remains shut down in part of the city, he said.

In Marshalltown, the main hospital was damaged and all 40 patients at UnityPoint Health were being transferred to several other hospitals. Some buildings at the Iowa Veterans Home sustained roof damage, but no residents or staffers were injured at the facility that houses nearly 500 people, home officials said.

Such strong storms weren't expected. Forecasting models produced Thursday morning showed only a slight chance of strong thunderstorms later in the day, said Alex Krull, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, said

"It didn't look like tornadic supercells were possible," Krull said. "If anything, we were expecting we could get some large hail, if strong storms developed."

Elsewhere, seven people were hurt when a tornado hit the agricultural machinery maker Vermeer Manufacturing in Pella, scattering huge sheets of metal through a parking lot and leaving one building with a gaping hole. People were still working at the plant at the time.

Seven people injured at the plant were taken to Pella Regional Health Center, hospital spokeswoman Billie Rhamy said. They all were released after being treated for their minor injuries, Rhamy said.

For more information

Click here for more on blue-green algae outbreaks in Sonoma County

Click here for a map of harmful algal blooms around the state

Updated conditions at Russian River beaches can be obtained through the Russian River Beach Hot Line, 707-565-6552

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Sewer sludge spill creates stinky traffic mess near Cotati
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma

A tornado also destroyed several homes in the Des Moines suburb of Bondurant.

___

Associated Press writers Margery Beck and Nelson Lampe in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

Most Popular Stories
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert Howard, 80, dies in Santa Rosa
Harmful algae found at Riverfront Park
Brown backs liability changes for California utilities
Teen charged in Ukiah murder, attempted murder
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
Show Comment