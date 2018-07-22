A 60-acre wildland fire triggered evacuation orders Saturday for residents in a sparsely populated area southwest of Kelseyville.
The fire was 20 percent contained at 7:30 p.m. and its forward progress had been stopped, a Cal Fire spokesman said
The blaze, named the Carder fire, was first reported about 2:40 p.m. Along with Cal Fire, fire agencies from around Lake County responded to battle the flames.
Fire officials initially called for mandatory evacuations of residents along Adobe Creek Road about 3 miles outside the town. Residents along two other rural roads that connect to Adobe Creek — Wight Way and Peterson Lane — also have been ordered to leave.
About 8:15 the Lake County Sheriff’s Department posted an advisory stating the evacuations had changed to Kelsey Creek Drive to Carder Road and Adobe Creek Road to Peterson Lane. The areas were expected to remain closed overnight.
An evacuation center had been established at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lakeport, according to Cal Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Cader Fire was one of two wildland fires that Cal Fire battled in the region Saturday. The second was a 65-acre fire near Redwood Valley north of Ukiah.
That blaze, known as the Heart fire, was 50 percent contained by 7:30 p.m., said a Cal Fire spokesman at the Howard Forest station outside Willits. Highway 101 remained open and no evacuations had been ordered.
