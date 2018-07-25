Warning that climate change will make wildfires more destructive and costly, Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday proposed softening the standard that makes PG&E and other electric utilities financially liable when their equipment causes wildfires.

Brown sent draft legislation to top legislative leaders and the co-chairmen of a bipartisan conference committee — state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena — charged with crafting a response to the deadly October wildfires.

A key point of contention on the issue is the current state policy, called inverse condemnation, that holds utilities liable for wildfire damages even when they are not deemed negligent.

The governor’s proposal, which applies to fires sparked after Jan. 1, 2018, would allow judges to determine “whether the utility acted reasonably” in awarding damages in cases in which electrical equipment is a “substantial cause of the fire.”

An award of damages “shall reflect the utility’s proportionate fault” and whether it complied with safety regulations, Brown’s proposal said.

The measure will likely be discussed Wednesday at the 10-member committee’s first public hearing at the Capitol, said Paul Payne, a spokesman for Dodd.

“The governor has put forward his proposal,” Dodd said in a statement. “It’s the Legislature’s job to now determine what’s best for Californians.”

Dodd’s office did not immediately respond to a request for a more detailed comment from the senator, who represents thousands of survivors from last year’s fires.

Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, is member of the committee and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The governor’s measure prompted criticism from three separate groups representing California counties, displaced residents and trial lawyers, and homeowners’ insurance companies.

The stakes in the legislative outcome are high for PG&E following Cal Fire’s determination that the utility’s equipment was responsible for causing 16 major fires across Northern California in October. In 11 of those blazes, the utility allegedly violated state code by failing to keep tree limbs clear from its equipment, according to Cal Fire, which forwarded its findings to local district attorneys for potential prosecution.

PG&E has said it has about $840 million in insurance coverage and expects to be held liable for at least $2.5 billion in fire damages and possibly much more. Total damages have been estimated at $10 billion.

Brown and top lawmakers announced formation of the conference committee in July and Dodd’s bill, SB 901, was intended to be the vehicle for legislation on both wildfire prevention and liability.

In his letter to lawmakers Tuesday, the governor said: “If we do not take action today to prepare for and anticipate the extreme weather events of tomorrow, we will all pay dearly for it.”

Lynsey Paulo, a PG&E spokeswoman, said in an email the company “look(s) forward to reviewing the governor’s statement and the upcoming work of the joint conference committee.”

“As we have stated previously, we believe comprehensive public policy reforms are urgently needed to address the challenges brought about by more frequent and more intense wildfires,” she said.

Specifically, PG&E seeks changes “that would make wildfire victims whole, reduce the impacts on customers’ bills, and continue to support investment in wildfire prevention, resilient infrastructure and safe and clean energy,” Paulo said. “The status quo is not sustainable.”