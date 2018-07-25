Lake County man killed ex-wife and daughter before turning gun on himself

COBB — A Middletown man killed his ex-wife and their 3-year-old child Tuesday before turning a shotgun on himself at his father’s home, where the family had gathered for a visit, Lake County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Livienne Love Chote, 37, and her ex-husband Jedediah Daniel Chote, 35, were divorced but had been trying to mend their relationship, and the couple was living together with their daughter in Middletown, Sheriff Brian Martin said.

They were together inside the Whispering Pines home of Jedediah Chote’s father Tuesday, when Chote took his father’s shotgun and shot to death his ex-wife and young daughter before killing himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Martin said detectives do not yet know what provoked the violence.

“This is horribly tragic, and the community is probably looking for explanations for why this happened,” Martin said. “If we can figure out why, we will try. But I don’t know if we’ll get those answers.”

The Pine View Drive house is the longtime home of Benjamin Chote, 63, Jedidiah’s father. The young family visited him often, sometimes staying overnight at the emerald green home in the forested community about 7 miles north of Middletown in western Lake County, sheriff’s officials said.

Benjamin Chote was likely the last one to see the family alive Tuesday before he left to go shopping, and he told detectives he was not aware of any disagreement with the couple that day, Martin said.

He returned home to find his grandchild, her mother and his son dead in his home.

Detectives on Wednesday were still reviewing evidence collected at both the Whispering Pines home as well as the Chotes’ shared apartment in Middletown. They had plans to interview other people close to the couple to try to understand what may have occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office has no record of contacting Jedediah or Livienne Chote in any criminal context, such as domestic violence reports, according to Martin. Neither had been arrested in Lake County, he said.

Livienne and Jedediah Chote both had connections to the Harbin Hot Springs community. Martin said the couple lived at the resort in 2015 with their infant daughter when the Valley fire ignited in September of that year and burned a massively destructive path from Cobb Mountain to Middletown, destroying nearly 1,300 homes, including the Harbin property.

They had just married and had their daughter earlier that year.

Left homeless by the fire, the couple moved to Oregon for about one year, then returned to Lake County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They divorced about one year ago, but were living together and trying to rebuild their relationship, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Attempts to locate members of Livienne Chote’s family were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Jedediah Chote had been working at Beaver Creek Winery in Middletown since late February, according to vineyard owner, Martin Pohl, 46. Pohl said he knew Jedediah Chote as a reliable employee. He was aware Chote was trying to reconcile with his ex-wife but nothing had foretold such violence. He saw Jedediah last Friday at work, and he knew the couple had just celebrated their daughter’s third birthday one week ago.