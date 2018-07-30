Housing advocates failed to gather enough signatures to put rent control back before Santa Rosa voters in the fall.

“We’re sorry to report that our signature drive has come up a short,” read a July 28 Facebook message from the North Bay Organization Project, which was behind the effort.

When it submitted its petition to the Santa Rosa Clerk in late June, the group appeared to have gathered more than enough signatures to qualify for the Nov. 6 ballot.

The group needed 10 percent of the city’s 89,849 registered voters, or 8,985 people, to sign a valid petition to qualify. It submitted 11,565 signatures, 22 percent more than needed, according to Santa Rosa City Clerk Daisy Gomez.

But the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters rejected many of the signatures as not being from people registered to vote in Santa Rosa, the group said.

“Too many signatures came back as unregistered voters, though we know that peoples intentions were good,” the group wrote on its Facebook page.

The breakdown was not immediately available from the city, but City Councilwoman Julie Combs said about 1,400 signatures were rejected for not being consistent with that was on file at the county. There are lots of ways a signature can be invalid, such as people not re-registering to vote after they get married or move.

“It’s a heavy lift,” Combs said. “It can be very difficult for a non-profit group to meeting those petition goals.”

It took the group several weeks to raise the signatures, so it seems unlikely it can regroup in time to raise enough new signatures to meet the Aug. 10 deadline.

State election law does not allow a group to gather just the additional signatures needed to reach the goal, but rather requires them to start from scratch.

Though disappointed, Combs said she plans to continue supporting local, regional and state efforts to product and protect affordable housing, including the upcoming vote on a $124 million affordable housing bond.

For me I intend to continue working for our renters,” Combs said, noting that they make up about 40 percent of Santa Rosa residents. “The point was to keep our existing residents here, and I think that’s a goal we can all share.”

The failure of the effort effectively cancels what was shaping up to be a rematch of the costly 2017 showdown between rent control advocates and the California Apartment Association, which pumped a record amount into the election.

The vote overturned the City Council’s 2016 rent control law, which would have capped annual rent increases to 3 percent per year for older apartments.

The law never when into effect because 51.2 percent of voters favored overturning it.

