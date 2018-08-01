WASHINGTON - A federal judge has blocked the public availability of blueprints that provide instructions for making guns using 3D printers, just hours before the documents were expected to be published online.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday night barring a trove of downloadable information about creating the do-it-yourself weapons.

Eight attorneys general and the District of Columbia argued the instructions posed a national security threat. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D, on Tuesday also issued a cease-and-desist order against the man who was scheduled to post them online.

"In a major victory for common sense and public safety, a federal judge just granted our request for a nationwide temporary restraining order - blocking the Trump administration from allowing the distribution of materials to easily 3D print guns," New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement. "As we argued in the suit we filed yesterday, it is - simply - crazy to give criminals the tools to build untraceable, undetectable 3D printed guns at the touch of a button. Yet that's exactly what the Trump administration decided to allow."

Josh Blackman, an attorney who represents Cody Wilson, the founder of the nonprofit that planned to post the instructions, said the restraining order violates protected First Amendment rights.

"We were disappointed in the ruling and view it as a massive prior restraint of free speech," Blackman said.

The legislative and legal maneuvers aimed to prevent Defense Distributed, a Texas nonprofit, from posting the schematics for 3D-printed guns on the Internet. The firearms, which are mostly made of plastic, are untraceable because they do not have serial numbers, would not require a background check to print, and are easily destroyed after use. The available blueprints include guides for making guns akin to assault-style rifles like AR-15s and AR-10s, a pistol called "Liberator" and a Ruger 10/22.

The technology could herald an era of DIY guns that can be produced - and amassed - in secret.

The Pennsylvania attorney general also sued Defense Distributed on Sunday, and the company agreed to temporarily block Pennsylvania users from its website. Democrats in the House and Senate also filed legislation that would in effect ban guns constructed from 3-D printed material.

But despite the efforts, some of the plans went online on Friday, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. He said about 1,000 people had within days already downloaded 3D plans for AR-15 semiautomatic rifles. Defense Distributed agreed not to upload new files.

In a tweet, President Donald Trump said the guns "don't seem to make much sense." Trump said he is "looking into" the guns being available and said he spoke with the National Rifle Association.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters Tuesday that it is illegal to own or make a "wholly plastic gun of any kind," including on a 3D printer. Gidley said the administration supports the law and it "will continue to look at all options available to us to do what is necessary to protect Americans while also supporting the First and Second Amendments. . . . The President is committed to the safety and security of all Americans and considers this his highest responsibility."

Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement that many have "wrongly claimed" that 3D printing will lead to the production and "widespread proliferation" of plastic, undetectable guns.