A three-vehicle accident involving two semi-trucks — one carrying pears, the other hot asphalt — and an SUV caused the closure of Lakeville Highway south of Petaluma around noon Wednesday. One semi overturned in the 11:53 a.m. wreck, spilling hot asphalt onto a field near the roadway, according to CHP.

Lakeville Highway was reopened at 3:45 p.m. as emergency crews cleaned up spilled pears. Cleanup of the spilled asphalt was ongoing.

No life-threatening injuries were caused by the crash.

Authorities closed Lakeville Highway from its intersection with Highway 37 north to Highway 116. The highway, a major commuter route, will be closed until about 5 p.m., said CHP Sgt. Dave Thomas.

The crash occurred when the driver of a big rig carrying a load of pears failed to notice stopped traffic in front of him and braked abruptly, losing control of his load and sending several large fruit containers into the rear of a stopped Land Rover in his lane. The driver of the Land Rover, Kara Love, 39, and her daughter, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The pear truck continued into the opposite, northbound lane, forcing the driver of an oncoming tanker truck to swerve right, into a dirt field, where one of the tanks overturned, spilling 2,500 gallons of hot asphalt, according to the CHP. The driver of the tanker truck, Ron Morales, 52, was uninjured.

The driver of the pear truck was identified as Robert Martin, 61, of Thorton, California.

Traffic was backed up on Highway 37 for miles in each direction.