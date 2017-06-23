SAN FRANCISCO — A teenage girl has died after falling off a steep seaside cliff in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Fire Department says the girl fell at least 50 feet down to the water shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday near the Legion of Honor in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Rescuers couldn't immediately reach her from land, so had to get to her via Jet-Ski in the water.

When they reached her she was still breathing, but died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.

Her name and exact age have not been released.