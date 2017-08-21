A Rohnert Park man was stabbed late Sunday after chasing a burglary suspect from his garage, police said.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. at Fiori Estates in the 5900 block of Dowdell Avenue, Commander Aaron Johnson said.

A resident saw the white male suspect removing property from his garage and chased him into a courtyard of the apartment complex where he caught up with him, Johnson said.

When the resident tried to detain the man, a fight broke out and the suspect stabbed him in the leg, Johnson said.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The suspect fled. He was described as wearing a black or gray sweatshirt and dark cargo pants.

People in the area with security cameras are asked to call police at 707-584-2600.

