State parks and wildlife officials last week raided an illegal marijuana cultivation site inside Jack London State Park, seizing more than 7,500 plants and arresting a suspect.

The early morning June 14 raid came after officials discovered the site last fall but found the crop had been harvested. Law enforcement had monitored the area since early spring.

Officials did not identify the suspect, who was apprehended with the use of a K-9. In addition to the 7,566 marijuana plants destroyed, a stolen gun was recovered from the camp. A California Department of Fish and Wildlife helicopter hauled out several hundred pounds of trash, plastic pipe, pesticides and fertilizers.

In addition to Fish and Wildlife and California State Parks, the Jack London Park Partners, which oversees the park, participated.