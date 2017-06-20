CHP officers early Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old Healdsburg man who walked onto a Highway 101 on-ramp and confronted officers before head-butting one of them during his arrest, according to officials.

Frederico Morales, 19, walked up the downtown Santa Rosa highway on-ramp about 3:30 a.m. and was stopped by two nearby officers who told him to turn around. The shirtless Morales was yelling and waving his arms as he approached the officers, said CHP Officer Jon Sloat in a news release.

The man asked the officers for a ride to a Windsor store. The officers declined and the man continued to walk toward the highway, pushing an officer in the effort, prompting his arrest, Sloat said. The man struggled with officers as they handcuffed him and while walking him to the patrol car he butted an officer in the head, and in the car did it again, head-butting the same officer in the mouth.

Morales was arrested on suspicion of battery on an officer, violating his probation and resisting arrest. Sloat said the officer had minor injuries.

