The Petaluma Fire Department and four other agencies responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon that ignited as the resident slept.

When the first engine arrived at the home in the 100 block of McNear Circle at 12:40 p.m., smoke and flames were coming out of a second story window. The resident escaped with minor smoke inhalation and no other injuries, firefighters said.

The blaze was contained in 13 minutes but caused an estimated $70,000 in damage, firefighters said. The fire started in an upstairs bathroom, but the cause was unknown Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said.

Wilmar, Rancho Adobe, Sonoma and Lakeville fire departments also responded to the blaze.

You can reach Staff Writer Nick Rahaim at 707-521-5203 or nick.rahaim@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nrahaim.