Santa Rosa police Tuesday arrested a Cazadero man suspected of assaulting a police dog, resisting arrest and having stolen property.

The man had run from officers investigating a possible stolen car case in a west Santa Rosa neighborhood, said Sgt. Jeneane Kucker in a news release. The suspect jumped fences into three yards and ran through a home at one point, attempting to elude officers.

Officers were called about 3:45 p.m. by a man saying he’d found his stolen vehicle parked near Lance Drive and Kerney Street and thought he knew who had it. The suspect approached the car as officers arrived. Then he ran, ignoring their commands to stop, Kucker said.

The chase moved into the neighborhood and private yards and ended on Tesconi Circle when a K-9 officer sent Riko to stop the fleeing man. The dog bit the man, who fought with the animal, hitting it and pulling its ears, before being taken into custody, Kucker said.

Dylan Kopman, 25, was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical care, then booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Bail was set at $10,000.

