Read this in Spanish at La Prensa Sonoma .

Three local Latinas are being recognized this week in Rohnert Park at the 38th annual statewide gathering of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

Amelia Ceja, of Ceja Vineyards, and Donna Zapata, of Redwood Credit Union, will be inducted Friday into the Latina Hall of Fame, a category for women in business throughout the Bay Area who have successful careers and have formulated “an inseparable connection” between economic development and community.

In addition, Lucy Hernandez, of Lucy Hernandez Consulting, will receive the Minerva Empresaria Award, given to a businesswoman who empowers others to pursue endeavors through innovative tools, strategies and development of a business model in her community.

The CHCC represents the business interests of more than 800,000 Hispanic-owned businesses in the state.

It is being held Thursday and Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sonoma Wine Country.