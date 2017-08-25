A homeless felon driving a stolen car allegedly led Santa Rosa police on a high-speed chase through the city Thursday afternoon.

The call of a man in a stolen car near Petaluma Hill Road went out at 3:36 p.m. When officers found him near Ware Avenue, he sped off up Petaluma Hill Road, onto Santa Rosa Avenue, before turning east on Sonoma Avenue.

Officers broke off the pursuit for safety reasons, and later located the car on Woodview Drive in Bennett Valley with the driver nearby.

Daniel Robbins, 31, was arrested without incident and booked on suspicion of a number of evasion and theft charges, including violating his felony probation.

