Passenger service for the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officially kicked off today with free rides following the Grand Opening Ceremony in Santa Rosa.

After today, half-price rides will continue through Sept. 4, followed by regular-fare rides beginning Sept. 5.

Reporter Paul Payne rode today’s first train departing from the downtown Santa Rosa station and recorded the entire event.

Have you wondered what it’s like to ride a train through Sonoma County? Take a look at the scenery, the food and drink options at the concession stand, and hear what happy passengers had to say about the ride in the video below: