Authorities released the name of motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday east of Fort Bragg. Gabriel Madrigal, 38, of Willits died after his Yamaha motorcycle struck a tree off eastbound Highway 20, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said.

Madrigal, a general contractor and husband of former Willits councilwoman Holly Madrigal, was trying to pass a vehicle when he crossed into the oncoming lane and lost control of the bike around 7:30 p.m., authorities said. Emergency responders performed CPR, attempting to revive him, but he died at the scene.

It was the second fatal motorcycle accident to occur over the weekend in Mendocino County, Barney said.

Jeffery Smith, 41, of Upper Lake was killed Saturday when his Kawasaki motorcycle veered off another stretch of Highway 20 near the Potter Valley turnoff and crashed into a pile of rocks, Barney said. Witnesses reportedly saw the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash at 11 p.m., he said.

Autopsies for both men were scheduled for Tuesday, but no further details were available.