Felony armed robbery charges continue to add up against suspected serial robber William Drew Hodges of Rohnert Park.

Petaluma police were the latest to seek charges, saying Hodges robbed Palm Beach Tan, joining Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa agencies already seeking to have him prosecuted.

San Rafael and Cotati police, as well as Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives, suspect he also may have been involved in other recent cases — at a Terra Linda hair salon, Sift Dessert Bar in Cotati and at a Windsor tanning salon. Petaluma detectives still are looking at whether Hodges could be the suspect in at least two other recent robberies.

Hodges, 51, was arrested Tuesday in connection with Sunday’s armed robbery of a Rohnert Park nail salon.

Following his arrest, he told detectives he was responsible for seven more area robberies in a variety of cities, according to Rohnert Park police.

A man, often wearing a baseball cap, shorts, shirt and carrying a black handgun, has been holding up small businesses in the area since August. Police officials have suspected at least several of the crimes were committed by the same person.

Hodges is being held in the Sonoma County Jail without bail because of a parole violation, according to jail records.

He was charged Thursday with three armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery, plus enhancements aimed at fortifying his sentence should he be convicted. He’s due in court Friday for a brief court hearing to enter a plea.