Nearly half of Sonoma County schools will remain closed this week, one week after fires filled North Bay skies with thick smoke and forced school administrators to cancel classes for the vast majority of the county’s 70,000 elementary, middle and high school students.
Santa Rosa Junior College also will suspend classes through Oct. 22. Sonoma State University will reopen buildings, including residence halls, on Tuesday and resume classes on Wednesday.
Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest school district with 16,400 students, will remain closed all week, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.
Nine other districts with 17,200 students will also stay closed. They include:
Bellevue
Bennett Valley
Geyserville
Kenwood
Mark West
Piner Olivet Union
Rincon Valley
Roseland
Sonoma Valley
More than 30 school districts will attempt to resume classes this week.
“Schools opening this week must have completed a mandatory abatement process to make their facilities safe for children. This includes cleaning/replacing air filters, as well as cleaning surfaces that students will contact such as desks and playgrounds. If the air quality is bad, districts will keep students inside,” Jamie Hansen, a spokeswoman for the Office of Education, said in a statement.
Eight districts with 8,500 students plan to open Monday:
Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified
Fort Ross
Horicon
Kashia
Liberty
Monte Rio
Montgomery Elementary
Waugh
Twenty districts with 20,300 students plan to open Tuesday:
Alexander Valley (closed Monday, other days to be determined)
Cinnabar
Dunham
Forestville
Gravenstein
Guerneville (tentative)
Harmony
Healdsburg
Oak Grove
Old Adobe
Petaluma City Schools
Sebastopol Union
Sebastopol Independent Charter
Sonoma County Office of Education Programs (tentative)
The Reach School
Twin Hills Union
Two Rock
West Side
West Sonoma County Union High
Wilson/Wilmar
Four districts with 10,100 students plan to reopen Wednesday:
Cloverdale (tentative)
Windsor (tentative)
Wright