Nearly half of Sonoma County schools will remain closed this week, one week after fires filled North Bay skies with thick smoke and forced school administrators to cancel classes for the vast majority of the county’s 70,000 elementary, middle and high school students.

Santa Rosa Junior College also will suspend classes through Oct. 22. Sonoma State University will reopen buildings, including residence halls, on Tuesday and resume classes on Wednesday.

Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest school district with 16,400 students, will remain closed all week, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Nine other districts with 17,200 students will also stay closed. They include:

Bellevue

Bennett Valley

Geyserville

Kenwood

Mark West

Piner Olivet Union

Rincon Valley

Roseland

Sonoma Valley

More than 30 school districts will attempt to resume classes this week.

“Schools opening this week must have completed a mandatory abatement process to make their facilities safe for children. This includes cleaning/replacing air filters, as well as cleaning surfaces that students will contact such as desks and playgrounds. If the air quality is bad, districts will keep students inside,” Jamie Hansen, a spokeswoman for the Office of Education, said in a statement.

Eight districts with 8,500 students plan to open Monday:

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified

Fort Ross

Horicon

Kashia

Liberty

Monte Rio

Montgomery Elementary

Waugh

Twenty districts with 20,300 students plan to open Tuesday:

Alexander Valley (closed Monday, other days to be determined)

Cinnabar

Dunham

Forestville

Gravenstein

Guerneville (tentative)

Harmony

Healdsburg

Oak Grove

Old Adobe

Petaluma City Schools

Sebastopol Union

Sebastopol Independent Charter

Sonoma County Office of Education Programs (tentative)

The Reach School

Twin Hills Union

Two Rock

West Side

West Sonoma County Union High

Wilson/Wilmar

Four districts with 10,100 students plan to reopen Wednesday:

Cloverdale (tentative)

Windsor (tentative)

Wright