California Community College Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley visited Santa Rosa Junior College on Thursday to tour fire-damaged areas of the city and display support for the college as it prepares to reopen next week.

The college held an event Thursday to provide students and employees with information on campus services and distribute food and other basic supplies.

Classes will resume Monday. The college, which has more than 27,000 students, suspended classes last week as fires ravaged Sonoma County.

In the interim, Student Resource Centers on both the Santa Rosa and Petaluma campuses are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide support services to students affected by the fires. The Human Resource department is providing similar services to faculty and staff.

To date more than 400 students and more than 50 employees have lost their homes, while hundreds have had to evacuate.

Frank Chong, SRJC superintendent and president, thanked Oakley for his “unwavering support during this difficult time.”

“In the last week I’ve been so inspired and touched by everyone’s efforts to make the best of a very difficult situation,” Chong said in a statement.