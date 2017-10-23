Sonoma County, Santa Rosa consider new housing policies to help fire recovery

Hoping to kick-start the region’s recovery from this month’s destructive wildfires, Sonoma County and Santa Rosa government leaders are preparing to act Tuesday on a series of new policies primarily focused on housing the thousands of residents whose homes were destroyed.

Both the county and city are looking to double down on state emergency laws designed to prevent landlords from hiking up rents unreasonably while fire victims are scrambling to find a new place to live. Officials also are considering a suite of housing rules that would allow residents to live in RVs and guest houses, among other places, while recovery is underway.

The idea is to make it easier for displaced residents to find somewhere to live after thousands of homes were lost in a market where options were already in short supply. The devastating wildfires destroyed an estimated 6,800 buildings, most of them homes, in the area.

“I think what we’re trying to do is show the community that we are willing to look outside the box for creative solutions that allow people to stay here through the rebuilding process,” said Santa Rosa Councilman Chris Rogers.

Both the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and the Santa Rosa City Council will consider ordinances targeting price gouging in the rental housing market. The county’s ordinance would require landlords in the unincorporated area to provide supporting data to justify any increase over the unit’s average rental price from before the disaster, according to county officials.

The city’s proposed ordinance is similar, barring landlords from increasing rents more than 10 percent above the rent charged immediately before the fire. Both proposals are consistent with state law, which normally applies for 30 days after an emergency, but which Gov. Jerry Brown extended through April 18, 2018.

How much support the measure gets from the City Council remains to be seen. All three of the city’s urgency measures, because they go into effect immediately, need five votes to pass.

During last year’s divisive rent control debate, only four council members supported the city’s rent control law, which limited rent increases for most units under most circumstances, to 3 percent. The law was overturned by voters earlier this year.

Additionally, the county is considering a moratorium on new vacation rental permits that would last for 45 days — with possible extensions for up to two years — under an ordinance intended to preserve the existing housing stock for long-term rentals.

A separate emergency housing ordinance would relax various housing rules to expand the range of living options available in the unincorporated county.

One change would allow homeowners to rent their accessory structures, such as guesthouses or pool houses, to fire victims. Similar allowances would also be made for visitor-serving spaces such as inns, resorts, farm-stays and marketing accommodations.

The emergency housing ordinance, which would stay in place through 2019, would also let people live in RVs, including at the site of a destroyed or damaged home they are rebuilding.

“I’ve heard from some who want to just plant an RV on their site and stay right there and oversee the rebuilding of their homes,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt. “There’s others that obviously want to go rent somewhere while they’re going to rebuild, or there’s those that were renting in the first place that need a new place to live. Without knowing the specific numbers on each individual category, we’re trying to make a whole menu of options available to reinforce the housing market.”