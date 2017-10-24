(1 of ) The Estancia Apartments and surrounding homes are leveled in the Larkfield area of Sonoma County as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Cardinal Newman High School's sports fields and St. Rose Elementary School, including the now-destroyed building of St. Rose Preschool in the Larkfield area, as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017.(Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) The Estancia Apartments and surrounding homes are leveled in the Larkfield area of Sonoma County as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) The aftermath of the wildfires that charred hills above Calistoga and Santa Rosa in the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) The aftermath of the wildfires that charred hills above Calistoga and Santa Rosa in the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) The aftermath of the wildfires that charred hills above Calistoga and Santa Rosa in the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) The aftermath of the wildfires that charred hills above Calistoga and Santa Rosa in the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) The aftermath of the wildfires that charred hills above Calistoga and Santa Rosa in the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) The aftermath of the wildfires that charred hills above Calistoga and Santa Rosa in the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) The aftermath of the wildfires that charred hills above Calistoga and Santa Rosa in the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Wildfires continued to burn in the hills above Calistoga and Santa Rosa as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Cal Fire crews refill trucks used to battle the blazes in the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Wildfires continued to burn in the hills above Calistoga and Santa Rosa as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) All that remains of the Hilton Hotel, Fountaingrove Inn and the historic Fountaingrove Red Barn as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) An area of Larkfield leveled by the firestorms as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) An area of Larkfield leveled by the firestorms as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Cricklewood restaurant in Larkfield leveled by the firestorms as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Only charred rubble remains of the interior of the K-Mart store scorched by the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) The charred remains of the interior of the K-Mart store scorched by the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Much of the Journeys End Mobile home park is leveled from the Tubbs Fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Much of the Journeys End Mobile home park is leveled from the Tubbs Fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) The ball fields at Cardinal Newman High School's sports fields as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Some homes were spared and others destroyed in the Fountagrove area as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) An entire neighborhood of homes in Santa Rosa destroyed by the fires as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) An entire neighborhood of homes in Santa Rosa destroyed by the fires as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) An entire neighborhood of homes in Santa Rosa destroyed by the fires as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Homes destroyed in the Santa Rosa neighborhood of Fountaingrove as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Homes that appear undamaged by the fire storm remain near others leveled in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Homes that appear undamaged by the fire storm remain near others leveled in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) The aftermath of the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) The aftermath of the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) The aftermath of the Tubbs fire as seen in this aerial photograph taken from a Cal Fire helicopter, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Sonoma County Supervisors Lynda Hopkins and James Gore view the devastation of the Tubbs and Nun fires from a Cal Fire helicopter Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat)
(34 of ) A Cal Fire helicopter returns to refuel at the Healdsburg airport Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Fleckenstein, shows on a map the fire areas being fought and contained to Sonoma County 4th District Supervisor James Gore, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat)