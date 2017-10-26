Two drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Highway 121 between Napa and Sonoma, including a Novato woman suspected of drunken driving, CHP officials said.

Tracy Redig, 63, of Novato, was taken with major injuries to Queen of the Valley Hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the Napa-area CHP. The crash occurred on Highway 121 near Haire Lane just before 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Due to Redig’s “intoxicated state,” she allowed the 2017 Lexus she was driving on northbound Highway 121 to drift into an oncoming lane, according to Officer Joel Takeuchi. The Lexus crashed head-on into a 2009 Toyota driven by Casey Quadrelli, 30, of Santa Rosa, and his vehicle crashed into a northbound 2015 Honda driven by Agustin Avila, 39, of Napa, CHP officials said.

Quadrelli had moderate injuries, and was also taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, the CHP said. Avila was reportedly uninjured. Highway 121 was shut down for about 90 minutes after the crash.

