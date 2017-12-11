A Rohnert Park man was arrested Monday on suspicion of car theft.

Petaluma police said they spotted Sean Hadley, 41, driving a stolen vehicle on East Washington Street near Parkland Drive around 8:15 a.m. A Rohnert Park resident minutes earlier had reported someone taking his car while left running in the driveway to defrost, police said.

So-called warm-up thefts are common during the winter months, police said and they urged residents to not leave cars unattended while defrosting them, or to at least lock the doors to deter thieves.

