A Clearlake Oaks man was arrested on suspicion of possessing $51,000 worth of meth and marijuana at his home, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies discovered 13 ounces of methamphetamine in a gallon-size bag and around 14.5 pounds of marijuana in 1-pound packages Thursday night at the home of David Wayne Christensen, Lt. Corey Paulich said in a statement.

The meth carried a street value of around $37,000 and the marijuana $14,000, he said.

Deputies also found a .38-caliber handgun and a high-capacity magazine in the bedroom of the Widgeon Way home, Paulich said.

Christensen, 61, was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of possessing methamphetamine while armed, possession of a large-capacity magazine and violation of probation among other charges, Paulich said. His bail was set at $25,000.

Christensen was initially pulled over by a deputy while driving near his home around 10:30 pm. Thursday. Paulich said Christensen was on probation for marijuana sales, prompting the deputy to search his Chevrolet pickup. When nothing illegal was found, deputies then conducted a probation search at Christensen’s house, where the drugs were discovered, Paulich said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nick Rahaim at 707-521-5203 or nick.rahaim@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nrahaim.