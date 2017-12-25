The Sonoma County Hunger Index assessed the ability of 61,000 households making less than $50,000 a year to buy the food for three meals a day in 2016.

The number of low-income Sonoma County residents who could not afford to buy food for three meals every day declined slightly last year, but county officials and nonprofit organizations are concerned about the October wildfires’ impact on family nutrition.

Members of 61,000 “at-risk” families — those making less than $50,000 a year and accounting for nearly one-third of all households — did without 26 million meals last year, according to the latest Sonoma County Hunger Index report by the county’s Human Services Department.

That marked an improvement from 2015, when low-income families missed 33.7 million meals, a trend county officials attributed to rising household incomes for some families.

If the 26 million “missing meals” were spread among all county residents, it would amount to each person missing one meal a week, the report said.

Meanwhile, the wildfires that destroyed 5 percent of Santa Rosa’s housing stock and eliminated jobs will likely make the situation worse.

“We’re even more afraid for the future,” Kim Seamans, economic assistance director for the Human Services Department, said in a press release.

Noting that people who makes less than $50,000 are typically renters, the loss of housing in “an already critical housing crunch” will hit the county’s most vulnerable population hardest, she said.

“As rents go up, more residents will end up having to choose between having a roof over their heads and paying for other necessities, including food,” Seamans said.

With the county moving into a yearslong disaster recovery period, nonprofit resources will likely shift to housing while an “unmet need” for food continues, said George Malachowski, Human Services’ program development manager.

In response to the fire, Redwood Empire Food Bank established a free food distribution program for fire victims that served 4,300 families in

November, said David Goodman, the nonprofit’s CEO. It will continue as long as there is need and the food bank obtains the necessary financial support, he said.

Goodman, who has run the food bank for 17 years, was not impressed by the statistical reduction in missed meals.

People are still unemployed and underemployed and rents are “extraordinary,” he said. “Not everyone who misses meals is in the system” so even if the number has declined slightly, Goodman said it is still in the millions.

“We have to have a community that says, ‘No one goes to bed hungry.’”

As the largest hunger-relief agency on the North Coast, the food bank regularly serves 82,000 people — about one out of seven county residents — delivering $40 million worth of groceries a year.

The Human Services’ calculation of missing meals starts with multiplying the number of low-income families by the government’s standard for healthy food intake — three meals per day — which comes to 176 million meals in Sonoma County.

Subtracting 105 million meals purchased by families and 45 million meals provided by government programs and the community leaves 26 million missed meals in 2016, averaging three meals a week per person. The agency calculated 33.7 million missed meals in 2015 and 33.5 million the year before.

Cuts in state and federal funding for food programs — including school lunches, food stamps and the food bank — reduced the meals they provided to 44.8 million last year, compared with 48.6 million in 2015.