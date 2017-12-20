For information on Sonoma County support groups, call 707-527-6655 or go to namisonomacounty.org

Santa Rosa police closed eastbound lanes of Guerneville Road for roughly two hours Wednesday afternoon after a man stopped his car in the roadway and killed himself with a shotgun, authorities said.

The incident occurred after an unidentified woman parked her vehicle on the right shoulder between Petersen Lane and Centurion Drive when she noticed her ex-husband traveling behind her, said Santa Rosa Sgt. David Linscomb,

The man stopped his compact pickup in the right lane roughly 15 yards in front of her and shot himself in the head with a shotgun around 2:27 p.m., Linscomb said. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The closed lanes were reopened before 5 p.m.

