Tawny Tesconi, a former local government official and fair industry leader, has been named interim executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, the organization announced Friday.

The bureau touted Tesconi’s long-running ties to Sonoma County agriculture, having grown up on a small west county family farm where she lives today with her husband.

Tesconi replaces the farm bureau’s most recent executive director, Kim Vail, who was let go in November, the bureau’s president said at the time.

“With Tawny being born and raised in Sonoma County and having extensive experience working in the county, we felt like she would be a great fit,” bureau President Steve Dutton said in a news release.

“We’re looking forward to her positive leadership directing Farm Bureau for the near future.”

Tesconi stepped down in 2015 as director of Sonoma County’s general services department and started her own fair services company. She was previously manager of the Sonoma County Fair and has also been CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair and the Calaveras County Fair. She has served as assistant manager of the Solano County Fair as well.

Tesconi in 2007 received the Spirit of Sonoma award upon her nomination by the farm bureau for her “commitment and passion for local agriculture,” the organization said.

She is currently the treasure of the Petaluma Rotary Club, of which she is also past president.

“As a longtime Sonoma County agriculturalist, I have always appreciated the work that Sonoma County Farm Bureau does for its members,” Tesconi said in the news release. “(The) Farm Bureau is the voice of agriculture in our county and our local farmers are cutting edge on issues such as labor, sustainability and marketing.”

Tesconi has a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics from UC Davis. She follows in the footsteps of her brother Tim Tesconi, a previous executive director of the farm bureau.

