Petaluma police officers arrested a 28-year-old Fairfax resident on suspicion of robbing a Grocery Outlet near downtown Sunday morning.

Michael Short was confronted by a store employee at 80 East Washington St. after he allegedly was seen stealing merchandise, Petaluma police said in a statement.

Police allege Short then reached into his pocket, told the employee he had a knife, left the merchandise in the store and fled on foot just before 11 a.m.

Short was arrested by Petaluma police officers shortly after and found to be unarmed, police said. He was also on probation in Marin County for similar crimes, police said.

Short was booked at the Sonoma County Jail for robbery and had bail set at $50,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Nick Rahaim at 707-521-5203 or nick.rahaim@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nrahaim.